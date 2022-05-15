The 6 times All Star guard Jimmy Butler has a long list of achievements through his 13-year NBA Career between the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat. Check out the full story below.

Jimmy Butler is one of the best players in the 2021-22 NBA season. Butler currently plays for the Miami Heat. He was selected in the 2011 NBA Draft with the 30th pick by the Chicago Bulls. In the 2014-15 NBA season he was named the Most Improved Player of the Year, the first Bull player that had won this award.

In addition, despite being a true leader in every team that Butler has been, he's not even close to be one of the highest paid players in the NBA. He recently signed a four-year, $184 million contract extension with the Miami Heat through the 2025-26 season.

Jimmy Butler is one of the key Miami's players. He is helping to reshape the current roster that tries to return to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years this season. Check out Jimmy Butler's full NBA Playoffs' record.

Jimmy Butler's NBA Playoffs record

In the 2011-12 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls ranked 1st in the Eastern Conference with Jimmy Butler as one of the rookies of the roster. However, the Bulls couldn't advanced to the Second Round, after a 4-2 game series loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the 2012-13 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls ranked 5th in the Eastern Conference with Jimmy Butler as one of the starters of the roster. This time the Bulls advanced to the Conference Semifinals after a 4-3 game series win against the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Bulls fell short to the Miami Heat in a 4-1 game series loss in the Second Round.

In the 2013-14 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls ranked 4th in the Eastern Conference with Jimmy Butler as one of the stars of the team. However, the Bulls couldn't advanced to the Second Round again, after a 4-1 game series loss to the Washington Wizards.

In the 2014-15 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls ranked 3rd in the Eastern Conference with Jimmy Butler as one of the stars of the team. The Bulls came off strong after a 4-2 game series win in the First Round against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Bulls fell short again to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Semifinals in a 4-2 game series loss.

In the 2015-16 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls fell short in the regular season and couldn't qualify to the NBA Playoffs. In the 2016-17 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls ranked 8th in the Eastern Conference with Jimmy Butler abscent most of the season due to injury. The Bulls made it to the Playoffs, but couldn't advanced to the Second Round, after a 4-2 game series loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the 2017-18 NBA season, Jimmy Butler moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves, they ranked 8th in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves couldn't advanced to the Second Round, after a 4-1 game series loss to the Houston Rockets.

In the 2018-19 NBA season, Jimmy Butler moved to the Philadelphia 76ers in the middle of the season. The Sixers ranked 3rd in the Eastern Conference and they advanced to the Second Round after a 4-1 game series win against the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Sixers fell short to the Toronto Raptors in a 4-3 game series loss in the Conference Semifinals.

In the 2019-20 NBA season, Jimmy Butler finally moved to the Miami Heat. The Heat ranked 5th in the Eastern Conference. The Heat made it to the Conference Finals. The Heat won in a 4-2 game series against the Boston Celtics. However, they fell short to the Los Angeles Lakers in a 4-2 game series loss at the NBA Finals.

In the 2020-21 NBA season, the Miami Heat ranked 6th in the Eastern Conference with Jimmy Butler as one of the stars of the team. The Heat came off short after a 4-0 sweep loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA First Round.

In this 2021-22 NBA season, the Miami Heat ranked 1st in the Eastern Conference with Jimmy Butler as one the leaders of the team. After a 4-1 game series win against the Atlanta Hawks and a 4-2 game series win against the Philadelphia 76ers in the previous round, the Heat made it to the Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.