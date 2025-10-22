Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight for Timberwolves vs Blazers in 2025-26 NBA season opener?

The Minnesota Timberwolves begin the 2025-26 NBA season aiming to build on back-to-back conference finals appearances. They open the campaign tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers, with questions surrounding whether star guard Anthony Edwards will be available.

For tonight’s matchup in Portland, the Timberwolves have listed Anthony Edwards as questionable with a lingering back issue. However, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reported that Edwards participated in Wednesday’s morning shootaround.

While Edwards’ participation in the shootaround is a positive sign, it does not guarantee he will play tonight. According to Under Dog, Donte DiVincenzo is expected to start at point guard ahead of Mike Conley and could take on an even larger role if Edwards is unavailable.

Missing Edwards in the first game of the season would be a major blow for the Timberwolves, who aim to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Last season, Edwards averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Blazers also missing key players

While Edwards’ status remains uncertain for the Timberwolves, the Portland Trail Blazers are facing confirmed absences. Most notably, Damian Lillard is out for an extended period after suffering a torn Achilles while with the Bucks.

Other players missing tonight’s opener include Scoot Henderson (hamstring) and Robert Williams III (knee). Jrue Holiday is expected to start alongside Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, and Donovan Clingan.

“You know it’s tough,” Williams said at media day. “Injuries aren’t easy for anyone. As soon as I’m back on the court, moving and feeling like my old self, it goes away. I’ve been through a couple [of] injuries. I know the ins and outs. I learned that you can’t do it alone. That’s when you start going the other way”.