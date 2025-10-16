Wolves’ Anthony Edwards receives a message of pride from a former teammate

Anthony Edwards is arguably the brightest young star leading the next generation of NBA talent, and it’s clear the Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t yet seen the peak of his potential. However, one of his former teammates remains particularly proud of his growth and development.

Karl-Anthony Towns still keeps close tabs on his former Timberwolves teammate Anthony Edwards, and the bond between the two remains strong despite Towns now wearing New York Knicks blue. The veteran big man recently opened up about watching Edwards evolve into one of the league’s most dynamic and generational talents.

In a recent appearance on The Old Man & the Three podcast, shared by ClutchPoints on X (formerly Twitter), Towns expressed his admiration for the Timberwolves’ star. “I get so proud when I see him doing well. I have my driver pass by the Adidas store a lot just to see the Anthony Edwards sign,” Towns said. He added that seeing Edwards thrive makes him feel like a proud big brother.

Towns and Edwards formed a strong duo during their time together in Minnesota, though fans never quite saw them reach their full potential as a tandem. Towns had already established himself as a more mature and decisive leader, while Edwards was still developing his game and identity as a rising star.

Anthony Edwards #5 and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 during a Minnesota Timberwolves game.

The role Towns played with Edwards

The five-time All-Star explained that he took on a mentorship role with Edwards during their time together in Minnesota, helping guide the young guard through the challenges of NBA life. Their relationship evolved into something deeper than just teammates, as Towns embraced a big brother role while Edwards transitioned from a promising rookie to an MVP-caliber player.

When asked what makes Edwards special, Towns pointed beyond physical talent. “His want, his mind. I think his charisma and stuff is what gets people to lean in to hear what he has to say. But it’s his want to be great that keeps people in his ecosystem,” Towns explained.

Edwards’ continued growth

Even though they no longer share a locker room, it’s evident that Towns’ mentorship has paid off. Edwards led the NBA with 320 three-pointers during the 2024-25 season and finished third in Clutch Player of the Year voting while helping Minnesota reach the Western Conference Finals, where they ultimately fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games.