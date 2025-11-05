Is Draymond Green playing today, Nov. 5, for Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings?

The Golden State Warriors are visiting the Sacramento Kings tonight at the Golden 1 Center for regular season NBA action. One of the main uncertainties for the visiting team is whether Draymond Green will be available for tonight’s contest.

According to the latest NBA injury report, the Warriors have ruled out Draymond Green (right rib contusion) from tonight’s matchup against the Kings. Green’s absence is a significant blow for the Warriors, who will be without Stephen Curry (illness) and Jimmy Butler (right low back strain) tonight.

Coach Steve Kerr ruled Curry out immediately following the victory against the Suns, citing the need for rest. “He’s [Curry] wiped out right now so I don’t care what the doctors say. We gotta get him some rest,” Kerr said after the Warriors’ win over the Suns. “I’ll make the decision right now, he’s not going to play tomorrow. He needs rest. He’s been sick. All the travel and everything, it’s just caught up to him”.

Furthermore, Brandin Podziemski is listed as questionable on the injury report, dealing with wrist soreness that could sideline him for the first time this season. Should Podziemski be unavailable tonight, the short-handed roster will pose a serious challenge for Kerr.

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr during Warriors’ game against the Suns. (Getty Images)

Opportunity knocks for reserves

With Curry, Butler and Green out from tonight’s game, the Golden State offense will likely be managed by Jonathan Kuminga, who is currently experiencing a strong run of form.

The 23-year-old forward has taken on an increased role this season, reflected in career-high averages across the board: 16.4 points on 53.4% shooting, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

Moses Moody is another player who stands to benefit from the shortages tonight. The 23-year-old is coming off a great performance in the win against the Suns, where he managed 24 points, five rebounds, and two assists.