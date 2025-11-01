Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing today, November 1st, for Bucks vs Kings?

The Milwaukee Bucks (4-1) are set to host the Sacramento Kings (1-4) tonight at the Fiserv Forum for NBA regular season action. The key concern for the home team is whether superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup after missing the last contest.

According to the official NBA injury report, the Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as questionable (left knee patellar tendinopathy) for tonight’s matchup against the Kings.

The Bucks are coming off a strong 120-110 victory over the Warriors, a game Giannis missed—the first of the season—due to the knee issue. In his absence, Ryan Rollins stepped up, leading Milwaukee to the win by scoring 32 points, along with eight assists and three rebounds.

Despite missing one game, the Greek Freak has been dominant in his four appearances, currently averaging a sensational 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo during a game against the Knicks. (Getty Images)

Given that his previous absence was a late scratch despite being listed as probable, his status for tonight will likely be a game-time decision after pre-game warm-ups.

Antetokounmpo loses key teammate

The Bucks suffered a significant blow to their depth after announcing that Kevin Porter Jr. sustained a right knee meniscus injury during his return-to-play work. The injury requires a minor orthopedic procedure that will sideline him for approximately four weeks.

Porter Jr. had been recovering from an ankle issue suffered in the season opener. He was contributing 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists through his first 30 games with Milwaukee. The team will need Ryan Rollins (averaging 18.6 points and 5.0 assists) to maintain his high production to help fill Porter Jr.’s role.