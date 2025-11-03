Is Norman Powell playing today, Oct. 3, for the Heat vs Clippers?

The Miami Heat have a big test ahead as they face a true contender in the Los Angeles Clippers. Miami needs all the firepower it can get to chase a crucial win against a tough opponent in the NBA regular season — and fans are asking the big question: will Norman Powell play?

There’s some concern for Miami, as Powell (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Clippers, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. That status suggests he’s at risk of missing a fourth straight contest.

Powell has a chance to end his three-game absence caused by a groin issue. His availability may come down to a game-time decision following pregame warmups. If Powell remains sidelined, Pelle Larsson — who has started the last three games — is expected to stay in the starting lineup.

The Heat continue to deal with key absences, including Tyler Herro, who had been one of the team’s top performers alongside Bam Adebayo. Despite being shorthanded, Miami has tried to stay competitive. Still, Powell’s return would be a huge boost on both ends of the floor.

Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat

How the Heat arrive

The Heat are coming off a 130-120 loss to Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, a game highlighted by another spectacular performance from Doncic. However, Miami found a bright spot in rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., who continues to show impressive consistency in the NBA.

Jaquez finished with 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists off the bench — a major positive for Miami. Adebayo also contributed 17 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in the loss, once again showing his two-way presence.

What the Heat needs to do against the Clippers

Two major factors often slow down the Heat’s up-tempo style: their struggles to get defensive stops and allowing too many free throws. When Miami is constantly inbounding after made baskets or watching opponents shoot from the line, it disrupts their rhythm and transition offense.

That, however, shouldn’t be a major issue in this matchup. The Clippers rank 28th in points per game and 29th in free-throw attempts, which should allow Miami to dictate the pace. This is also not a particularly young Clippers roster — with veterans like James Harden (36), Chris Paul (40), Kawhi Leonard (34), and Brook Lopez (37) — meaning the Heat’s younger players should be ready to push the tempo from start to finish.

