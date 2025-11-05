Is Stephen Curry playing today, Nov. 5, for Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings?

The Golden State Warriors look to build on their momentum after a convincing victory over the Phoenix Suns, aiming for another win this time on the road against the Sacramento Kings. Stephen Curry and his team know that strengthening their record early in the season could be key to navigating the NBA season as successfully as possible.

Unfortunately for Steve Kerr and the rest of his team, it has been confirmed that Curry will not play at the Golden 1 Center, meaning the Warriors will have to face this crucial matchup without their star player.

What are the reasons Curry will not play against the Kings? The official report confirms his illness, as ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported: “Steph Curry has a cold that he said is getting worse (Suns) postgame.”

It was Kerr himself who confirmed his decision during a press conference: “He’s wiped out right now, so I don’t care what the doctors say, we gotta get him some rest,” he said. “I’ll make the decision right now — he’s not going to play tomorrow. He needs to rest. He’s been sick, and all the travel has just caught up to him.”

In addition, the Golden State coach also cast doubt on Jimmy Butler’s availability for this game, which will be confirmed—or not—closer to tip-off. “He felt like he could go,” Coach Steve Kerr said after Suns’ game. “Then he tweaked it a little bit.”

When could Curry return to the court?

While there hasn’t been an official confirmation regarding his potential return, all signs point to Curry being back in the short term, as it is not related to any bone or muscle injury. This means Stephen Curry could return imminently to join his teammates on the court.

Stephen Curry’s current numbers

Despite the Golden State Warriors’ middling 5-3 start to the season, placing them 6th in a competitive Western Conference, perennial All-Star Stephen Curry is performing at an elite level.

Through eight games, Curry is carrying the offense, averaging an impressive 26.8 points, alongside 4.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest, maintaining his status as one of the league’s most dominant scorers.

What’s next for the Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors are gearing up for a pivotal three-game run, starting tonight with a fierce Pacific Division rivalry clash on the road against the Sacramento Kings.

They immediately follow that with a challenging trip to the Mile High City to face the Denver Nuggets, on Friday. The Warriors will then finally return to the Bay Area on Sunday to host the high-paced Indiana Pacers at Chase Center.