Jimmy Butler will play key role in Jonathan Kuminga’s development, says Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Jimmy Butler’s impact since joining the Golden State Warriors has been immense, significantly boosting the team’s on-court performance and restoring their status as serious NBA title contenders. However, head coach Steve Kerr also sees Butler as a key figure in helping Jonathan Kuminga take his game to the next level.

“I think Jimmy’s the perfect guy for JK to emulate,” Kerr said in an interview shared by Danny Emerman of the Bay Area News Group. The coach believes that Kuminga’s skill set can grow if he closely observes Butler’s approach on the court. “I’m hoping that he can learn from Jimmy.”

Praising Jonathan’s raw talent, Steve added: “He’s so explosive. I think it’s always hardest for the guys who are the most talented to make decisions because they’ve got too many options at their disposal.”

Kerr then highlighted what makes Butler such a valuable mentor for Kuminga: “What makes Jimmy special is that he doesn’t try to be special. He plays fundamental basketball. The constant fundamental play, he never turns it over, just makes the simple play over and over again,” the Warriors coach said. “I want JK to learn some of that.”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shakes hands with Jonathan Kuminga during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 20, 2024.

Kuminga’s return to action nearing

The last time Jonathan Kuminga played for the Golden State Warriors was on January 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Since then, the young forward has been sidelined with a sprained right ankle, but is now nearing a return to NBA action.

Recently, Kuminga participated in a five-on-five scrimmage, marking a significant step in his recovery. Steve Kerr himself called it a “huge step” in the forward’s rehabilitation, noting that he would be evaluated before the Warriors embark on a five-game road trip, beginning Thursday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Butler weighs in on Kuminga’s potential

With Kuminga’s return imminent, Jimmy Butler spoke about what the young forward can contribute to the Warriors upon his comeback. “Hella athletic. Can shoot it. Can score in a multitude of ways. Can definitely guard,” Butler said in an interview shared by Danny Emerman on X.

When asked about Kuminga’s adjustment after nearly two months off, Jimmy expressed confidence in his teammate’s ability to pick up where he left off. “I think it’s going to be easy,” Butler said. “I think he’s going to come back and do what he’s been doing. My job is to make it even easier on him. So come on back and help us get some dubs.”

