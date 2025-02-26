Jimmy Butler delivers bold reaction after Warriors’ dominant run since his arrival

After the storm comes the calm. That’s exactly what happened with Jimmy Butler after his decision to leave the Miami Heat and join the Golden State Warriors. Less than a month into his tenure, fans have already embraced him, thrilled to see him performing at his best on the court.

With Butler in the mix, the Warriors are back in the playoff conversation. After struggling before his arrival, head coach Steve Kerr and franchise star Stephen Curry finally appear to have the missing piece they needed to contend for a title.

Golden State’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center was particularly significant, extending their record to 6-1 since Butler’s arrival. Speaking to the media after the game, Butler reflected on his early days with the team and made his mindset clear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I know the caliber of player I am. It’s never about anything but winning with me, and it’s never about anything but winning with the guys in this locker room,” Butler said, emphasizing his focus as the Warriors gear up for a postseason push.

Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball to the basket on Dante Exum #0 of the Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement

Butler praises his teammate’s impact

Throughout his NBA career, Butler has played alongside some of the league’s most experienced players. Yet, even with all his time on the court, he continues to be impressed by the younger generation. In a recent game, Butler shared the floor with seasoned stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green but also played alongside rising talent Jonathan Kuminga.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Warriors’ Jimmy Butler gets real about his current performance and role on the team

After the matchup, Butler was asked about the 22-year-old Congolese forward for the Warriors after the game against the Hornets. “Hell of an athlete. Can shoot it. Can score in a multitude of ways. And can guard. I think he’s going to come back and do what he’s been doing,” Butler said.

Advertisement

He added: “My job is to make it even easier on him. So come on back and help us get some dubs.” Butler’s comments suggest he’s embracing his new role with the Warriors after a challenging stint in Miami earlier this season.

Butler’s performance against the Hornets

While Butler has brought energy and leadership to the Warriors, his individual numbers on Tuesday were below his usual output this season. Since joining the team, he has averaged 18 points per game, but against Charlotte, he managed just six.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Butler still made an impact in other areas. He grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists, just one shy of Curry and Green’s totals for the game.