Suns’ Kevin Durant reveals the real reason for turning down Stephen Curry’s Warriors

After the blockbuster trade that swapped Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis, it seemed like anything was possible before the NBA trade deadline. One intriguing possibility was Kevin Durant’s return to the Golden State Warriors to team up with Stephen Curry once again. However, the two-time NBA champion chose to remain with the Phoenix Suns.

Even Stephen Curry himself reportedly reached out to Durant to gauge his interest in a reunion. When Durant politely declined, the Warriors shifted their attention to pursuing Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

In a recent appearance on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Durant shed light on his decision to stay put in Phoenix rather than rejoin the franchise where he won NBA titles in 2017 and 2018.

“As far as the Warriors, I just didn’t want to move, and then as a player like me, I cost a lot,” Durant explained to Green. “Me going to your team, it’s going to be a whole new era of your team when I get there… I’m still of value, especially in my contract and my production. Me just getting up and moving in the middle of the season, it’s going to be a big blow to any team I’m going to“.

Kevin Durant #35 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Durant continued, emphasizing the logistical challenges and timing of such a move. “For me looking at it, it just don’t make sense for either side right now to go through that when we can just play the season out,” he added. “If that’s the decision you want to make in the offseason, then you figure it out. It’s just such a big change to make, and I’ve been through it before. I was just like, ‘Damn, this not really it'”.

Curry respects Durant’s decision

In an interview with ESPN, Stephen Curry addressed Durant’s decision, expressing admiration for his former teammate’s stance and making it clear that he values having players fully committed to the team. “You need everybody to be all bought in no matter what the history you have,” Curry said. “And I respect KD. It’s all about having peace of mind and happiness“.

Curry also noted the importance of mutual desire in any trade scenario. “Neither one of us controlled that [trade] situation. It’s just you want to make sure somebody wants to be somewhere,” he added. “Other than that, I’m not trying to convince anybody to be somewhere they don’t want to be“.

Steve Kerr weighs in on the issue

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also shared his perspective on the Suns star’s decision, understanding the scrutiny Durant endured during his time with Golden State.

“I don’t blame Kevin one bit for not wanting to rerun things here,” Kerr told ESPN. “He took so much s— for like, ‘Oh, you’re jumping on the bandwagon’ [when he signed with Golden State as a free agent in 2016]. And then he’s Finals MVP two years in a row. It’s like he still gets criticized. So why would he want to face all that B.S. again?”