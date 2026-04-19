Kevin Durant reportedly frustrated after being ruled out for Lakers-Rockets Game 1

Ahead of Saturday’s high-stakes opener between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, Kevin Durant received discouraging news regarding his availability for Game 1. A late-week injury forced the superstar to the sidelines, with reports surfacing that the veteran forward is deeply frustrated by the poorly timed setback.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick detailed the scene, citing sources who witnessed Durant’s reaction upon learning he would miss the series opener. “According to several people who watched his routine, his frustration with the brutally-timed situation was impossible to miss,” Amick reported.

Amick further noted that the injury occurred during Wednesday’s practice. After suffering knee-to-knee contact with a teammate, observers noted that Durant “was not moving well” during the remainder of the session, signaling the trouble that would eventually lead to his Game 1 scratch.

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Durant’s absence was palpable for Houston, as the Lakers secured a 107-98 victory to take an early series lead. Despite being shorthanded themselves—with both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined—Los Angeles leaned on LeBron James to orchestrate the offense and set the tone.

THE KING WAS IN COMMAND IN GAME 1.



👑 19 points

👑 8 rebounds

👑 13 assists

👑 2 steals

👑 9-15 shooting

👑 game-high +11



LeBron and the Lakers will seek a 2-0 series lead Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock! pic.twitter.com/035yewAPIF — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2026

Durant’s impact on the Rockets this season

While there are no guarantees Durant would have tipped the scales in Game 1, his regular-season production remains the engine of the Rockets‘ offense. His efficiency from the floor and gravity as a perimeter threat were sorely missed in the opener.

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Metric Stat Games Played 78 Minutes Per Game 36.4 Points Per Game 26.0 Rebounds Per Game 5.5 Assists Per Game 4.8 Field Goal % 52.0% 3PT % 41.3% Free Throw % 87.4% Blocks Per Game 0.9

Key highlights from the Lakers’ Game 1 win

Beyond LeBron James’ playmaking dominance, the night featured a historic father-son milestone. Bronny James saw four minutes of action, marking a sentimental high point in an otherwise gritty postseason battle.

On the court, however, it was Luke Kennard who acted as the X-factor for Los Angeles. The sharpshooter poured in a playoff career-high 27 points, finishing a perfect 5-of-5 from beyond the arc and 9-of-12 from the field to propel the Lakers to the win.

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