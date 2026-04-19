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Kevin Durant reportedly frustrated after being ruled out for Lakers-Rockets Game 1

Kevin Durant was a notable scratch for Saturday’s Game 1 clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, leaving a significant void in the lineup for the series opener.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets reacts.
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesKevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets reacts.

Ahead of Saturday’s high-stakes opener between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, Kevin Durant received discouraging news regarding his availability for Game 1. A late-week injury forced the superstar to the sidelines, with reports surfacing that the veteran forward is deeply frustrated by the poorly timed setback.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick detailed the scene, citing sources who witnessed Durant’s reaction upon learning he would miss the series opener. “According to several people who watched his routine, his frustration with the brutally-timed situation was impossible to miss,” Amick reported.

Amick further noted that the injury occurred during Wednesday’s practice. After suffering knee-to-knee contact with a teammate, observers noted that Durant “was not moving well” during the remainder of the session, signaling the trouble that would eventually lead to his Game 1 scratch.

Durant’s absence was palpable for Houston, as the Lakers secured a 107-98 victory to take an early series lead. Despite being shorthanded themselves—with both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined—Los Angeles leaned on LeBron James to orchestrate the offense and set the tone.

Durant’s impact on the Rockets this season

While there are no guarantees Durant would have tipped the scales in Game 1, his regular-season production remains the engine of the Rockets‘ offense. His efficiency from the floor and gravity as a perimeter threat were sorely missed in the opener.

See also

Kevin Durant believes Doncic and Anthony Edwards can surpass his scoring record: How far are they from reaching it?

MetricStat
Games Played78
Minutes Per Game36.4
Points Per Game26.0
Rebounds Per Game5.5
Assists Per Game4.8
Field Goal %52.0%
3PT %41.3%
Free Throw %87.4%
Blocks Per Game0.9

Key highlights from the Lakers’ Game 1 win

Beyond LeBron James’ playmaking dominance, the night featured a historic father-son milestone. Bronny James saw four minutes of action, marking a sentimental high point in an otherwise gritty postseason battle.

On the court, however, it was Luke Kennard who acted as the X-factor for Los Angeles. The sharpshooter poured in a playoff career-high 27 points, finishing a perfect 5-of-5 from beyond the arc and 9-of-12 from the field to propel the Lakers to the win.

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Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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