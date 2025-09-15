NBA Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga’s real reason for not accepting the Warriors’ $75.2 million deal

Jonathan Kuminga appears to have clear objectives for his career, and he knows exactly what he wants amid the ongoing contract negotiations with the Golden State Warriors. At the same time, he seems to have strong reasons and arguments for maintaining his stance with the NBA season just around the corner.

According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, Kuminga believes he has the ability to make multiple All-Star teams. “Kuminga has stated a belief that he has multitime All-Star potential. He has lined up loss-of-value insurance to protect himself in the event he signs the qualifying offer. He’s intrigued by the possibility of unrestricted free agency next summer, sources said, when at least 10 teams are set to have real cap space.”

This mindset explains why Kuminga remains resistant to the offers and agreements the Warriors have presented. Reaching a compromise will be challenging given the broader context surrounding the negotiations.

Kuminga may also be leveraging his position strategically. He understands that he is a key domino in the Warriors’ broader plans. Over the past few weeks, his star teammates, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, have reached out to check on Kuminga, his plans, and his mindset.

The offer presented by the Warriors

Kuminga’s firm stance has complicated what could otherwise be mutually beneficial opportunities. According to Shams and Slater, Warriors executive Bob Dunleavy offered Kuminga a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option in the third season.

While the contract is substantial for Kuminga’s NBA career, he does not see it as enough. His belief in his potential drives him to hold out, even if his future achievements are not yet guaranteed.

Alternative option from Kuminga and his agent

Kuminga and his agent, Aaron Turner, have presented alternative options under his preferred conditions: “One year on a negotiable number, presented as a souped-up version of the qualifying offer, getting Kuminga a financial bump (up from $8 million) and unrestricted free agency next summer while wiping away the inherent no-trade clause and allowing the Warriors to use him as an expiring contract at the deadline,” Charania and Slater report.

However, this alternative is unlikely to be approved. Dunleavy reportedly declined the concept, and owner Joe Lacob is apparently against a one-year “balloon” deal, leaving the Warriors vulnerable to losing Kuminga next summer for nothing.

The front office must also consider other team moves. The Warriors have planned to use their taxpayer midlevel exception, targeting Al Horford, and have held strong discussions with veterans De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry.