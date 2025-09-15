Anthony Davis’ current Mavs teammate, who also played alongside him with Lakers, opens up about his feelings

The Dallas Mavericks are gearing up for a new NBA season, facing questions about whether fans should feel excitement or concern over their revamped roster. One of the new additions, who previously shared a locker room with Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers, spoke about how he feels heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

The Mavericks signed D’Angelo Russell this offseason. Russell gives Dallas a dependable guard capable of leading the backcourt while Kyrie Irving is expected to miss the first couple of months recovering from ACL surgery. He is versatile enough to start or come off the bench.

Despite a heavily criticized finish with the Lakers, the 29-year-old believes he is still in the prime of his career. “I feel like I’m in my prime,” Russell said via The Backyard Podcast w/ D’Angelo Russell. “I don’t feel old. I feel stronger, I feel wiser. I feel more careful.”

That confidence could generate a lot of excitement among Mavericks fans, seeing a player who has been something of an unknown arrive with such self-assurance. Even more promising is the existing chemistry with a former teammate like Anthony Davis, who is expected to be the team’s primary leader with Irving sidelined.

D’Angelo Russell of the Dallas Mavericks.

Russell’s season averages

During the 2024-25 season, Russell averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 2.8 rebounds across 58 games with the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. Earlier in his career, he averaged over 20 points and six or seven assists per game, demonstrating his potential at the highest level.

Fans could see that prime form return, especially with Davis providing a leading presence on the floor and Klay Thompson offering another reliable veteran option alongside Russell. Young talents PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford are all expected to make pivotal contributions.

What could elevate Russell further

Russell could benefit from the spotlight shifting toward rookie Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis, freeing him from constant pressure and allowing him to thrive. Unlike his Lakers tenure, when he was expected to carry the team through challenging stretches, Russell may find a more balanced role with the Mavericks.

D’Angelo Russell is expected to do everything he can to help the Mavericks establish themselves as a legitimate postseason contender during the 2025-26 NBA season. His experience, leadership, and renewed confidence could be critical to Dallas’ success.

