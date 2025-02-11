Kyrie Irving makes something clear to Mavericks fans amid team’s injury struggles

The Dallas Mavericks‘ season has been anything but smooth, largely due to a series of injuries that have plagued the team. Among the most notable setbacks was the loss of Anthony Davis, who exited his debut game against the Rockets with an injury. In the midst of these challenges, team leader Kyrie Irving stepped up to address fans and provide some perspective on the situation.

The Mavericks have faced numerous injury-related hurdles this season, starting with Luka Doncic’s early-season absence, which forced the team to adapt to playing without their star player.

Compounding these issues, Doncic’s trade to the Lakers further required adjustments to integrate new players into the roster. Adding to the team’s woes, Daniel Gafford sustained a knee injury during a recent matchup against the Kings.

After that game, Irving shared his thoughts on the adversity the team is facing during this turbulent season. “This is not unusual for teams in our league,” Irving said, via Joey Mistretta. “We have such pressure on us right now to win now. When we started off the season, we’re all preaching ‘championship, championship, championship.’ It’s still the same echo, but when you have a big change, it’s gonna take an adjustment period”.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after an injury in the game against the Houston Rockets. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

“With all the injuries, that’s an adjustment period,” Irving continued. “You just gotta take it one day at a time. It’s the toughest thing to do, but mentally this is what separates the good from the great. You just gotta be able to deal with it in stride, man”.

Anthony Davis’ injury update

Davis had an incredible debut with the Mavericks, becoming just the third player in franchise history to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in a single half. However, his promising start was cut short when he suffered a significant injury.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Davis is expected to miss several weeks due to a left adductor strain, with his absence potentially stretching up to a month. This is a major blow for the Mavericks, who are already navigating a challenging period without one of their newest marquee players.

Irving to replace Davis in the NBA All-Star Game

With Davis sidelined, he will also miss the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. As a result, Irving has been selected to replace his new teammate. Irving will join Team Shaq, which boasts a star-studded roster that includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, and James Harden, among others.

