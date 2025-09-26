Lakers’ JJ Redick reveals how one of his stars has been preparing for the next season

The Los Angeles Lakers now have a stacked roster and expectations are high for JJ Redick’s first NBA season in charge. One of the key pieces, without a doubt, will be Austin Reaves, a player who often operates in the shadows but continues to gain importance within the team.

Reaves is already earning strong praise from his head coach. Redick told reporters the Lakers guard has looked like the best player in the gym throughout the summer, highlighting his improved strength, athleticism, and work ethic as signs he’s ready for another step forward.

“It’s been a constant comment from our staff,” Redick said. “Every day that he’s been in the gym, he’s been the best player in the gym. His body is really good right now. He’s really strong. His burst, his athleticism. It’s evident that he spent a lot of time working on his body this summer.”

While Luka Doncic and LeBron James are the stars drawing the headlines, Reaves’ role cannot be overlooked. As a versatile scorer and playmaker in the backcourt, he serves as the connector who could help unlock the Lakers’ full potential this season.

The impact Reaves can bring to the Lakers

With LeBron at 40 years old and Doncic likely drawing the bulk of defensive attention, Reaves will have a crucial role in determining how far the Lakers can go. At 27, he is entering his prime after averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists last season while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The future of Reaves remains uncertain. With a $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season, he is expected to decline it and test free agency next summer. His market value could surpass $30 million annually, putting the Lakers in a position where they will need to weigh his importance against their financial flexibility.

For now, though, Reaves continues to prove he belongs among the Lakers’ most valuable assets. He may not receive the same attention as Doncic or James, but his growth could elevate Los Angeles from NBA contender to favorite. If his offseason work translates onto the court, the front office will face a pivotal decision about his long-term future.