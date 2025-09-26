Trending topics:
NBA

Lakers’ JJ Redick reveals how one of his stars has been preparing for the next season

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick commented on how one of his players changed physically and how he was preparing for the upcoming NBA season.

By Emilio Abad

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers.
© Alex Goodlett/Getty Images Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers now have a stacked roster and expectations are high for JJ Redick’s first NBA season in charge. One of the key pieces, without a doubt, will be Austin Reaves, a player who often operates in the shadows but continues to gain importance within the team.

Reaves is already earning strong praise from his head coach. Redick told reporters the Lakers guard has looked like the best player in the gym throughout the summer, highlighting his improved strength, athleticism, and work ethic as signs he’s ready for another step forward.

“It’s been a constant comment from our staff,” Redick said. Every day that he’s been in the gym, he’s been the best player in the gym. His body is really good right now. He’s really strong. His burst, his athleticism. It’s evident that he spent a lot of time working on his body this summer.”

Advertisement

While Luka Doncic and LeBron James are the stars drawing the headlines, Reaves’ role cannot be overlooked. As a versatile scorer and playmaker in the backcourt, he serves as the connector who could help unlock the Lakers’ full potential this season.

Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers,

Advertisement

The impact Reaves can bring to the Lakers

With LeBron at 40 years old and Doncic likely drawing the bulk of defensive attention, Reaves will have a crucial role in determining how far the Lakers can go. At 27, he is entering his prime after averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists last season while shooting 46.0% from the field.

NBA Rumors: Warriors and Kuminga reportedly have the best option on the table to decide

see also

NBA Rumors: Warriors and Kuminga reportedly have the best option on the table to decide

The future of Reaves remains uncertain. With a $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season, he is expected to decline it and test free agency next summer. His market value could surpass $30 million annually, putting the Lakers in a position where they will need to weigh his importance against their financial flexibility.

Advertisement

For now, though, Reaves continues to prove he belongs among the Lakers’ most valuable assets. He may not receive the same attention as Doncic or James, but his growth could elevate Los Angeles from NBA contender to favorite. If his offseason work translates onto the court, the front office will face a pivotal decision about his long-term future.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Lakers head coach JJ Redick’s past remarks on Marcus Smart resurface amid reported arrival
NBA

Lakers head coach JJ Redick’s past remarks on Marcus Smart resurface amid reported arrival

Duke legend JJ Redick once made a heartbreaking admission about NBA career after collegiate success
College Basketball

Duke legend JJ Redick once made a heartbreaking admission about NBA career after collegiate success

Tom Thibodeau was earning $11 million with the Knicks: What is JJ Redick’s salary with the Lakers?
NBA

Tom Thibodeau was earning $11 million with the Knicks: What is JJ Redick’s salary with the Lakers?

MLS fines Rodrigo De Paul for surprising reason in Inter Miami win over New York City FC
Soccer

MLS fines Rodrigo De Paul for surprising reason in Inter Miami win over New York City FC

Better Collective Logo