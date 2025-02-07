Lakers News: LeBron James breaks another impressive NBA record

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to take a risk in this NBA trade market after adding Luka Doncic, as they are willing to secure the present and future of the team. JJ Redick, head coach of the Lakers, has managed to get the best out of most players like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and even LeBron James who has 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists this season. After the game against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James managed to break an impressive NBA record.

LeBron James scored 42 points, 17 rebounds, 8 assists and an RDF of 16, proving that age is not weighing on his performance, because after the departure of Anthony Davis, LeBron has come to the forefront leading the team as he always does without leaving aside his defensive contribution. As reported by NBA History on X, formerly Twitter: “LeBron James is now the youngest (19y, 88d) and the oldest (40y, 38d) player in NBA history to score 40+ PTS.”

With this achievement, LeBron James cements his place in NBA history once again. Not only is he the youngest player to score 40+ points in a game, but he has now joined Michael Jordan as the only players to record 40 or more points at age 40 or older, the only player in history to do so. The Lakers are looking for LeBron James to keep breaking more records and that’s why he will have a new teammate in Luka Doncic.

After an injury-plagued first half of the season, Luka Doncic will now have the chance to be coached by JJ Redick, who has proven his ability to maximize players’ potential. If Redick can help Doncic reach peak physical condition, the Lakers could form a formidable duo, with LeBron James orchestrating the offense as an elite playmaker and Doncic dominating as one of the league’s premier scorers.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

With Luka Doncic on board, are the Lakers now true NBA title contenders?

With the departure of Anthony Davis, the Lakers could be even further away from being NBA title contenders because even though Luka Doncic is, for many, a better player than Davis, he is not in the form of Davis who was the offensive leader of the team and was very important on the defensive end. Regarding the latter, many say that the Lakers won in the long term, but lost in the short term.

There are no right answers, as only time will tell who got this trade right. However, the form of Reaves and LeBron could be essential to maintain the hopes of winning the NBA Championship. Doncic’s fitness is still an uncertainty, however his talent is undeniable and will be very important in the short and long term for the franchise.