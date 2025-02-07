NBA News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry criticizes referee decisions in game against Lakers

Golden State Warriors faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena in a highly anticipated showdown between two of the NBA‘s marquee stars, Stephen Curry and LeBron James. While James led the Lakers to a 120-112 victory with a dominant performance, Curry provided his own fireworks, finishing with 37 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block.

The game, however, was not without controversy. Referee decisions became a major talking point, and Curry did not hold back in voicing his frustrations during the NBA post-game press conference.

“I seem to… it’s growing by the second,” Curry said with a laugh when asked about his injury. Referring to a contentious play involving Lakers guard Austin Reaves, Curry added, “The drive when I think it was Austin — when it looked like I was trying to take a charge and he tried to sidestep. No foul though… Send a picture of my face to the league.”

Despite Curry’s efforts, Golden State struggled defensively, allowing LeBron James to dominate the game with 42 points and 17 rebounds. James’ historic night made him only the second player in NBA history, alongside Michael Jordan, to score 40 or more points at the age of 40.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State’s playoff push: uncertainty or revival?

The loss is yet another setback for the Warriors, who have been plagued by inconsistency as they fight to secure a playoff position in the Western Conference. However, the arrival of Jimmy Butler, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent Andrew Wiggins to Miami, provides a potential turning point. Butler’s reputation as a clutch performer and fierce competitor brings renewed hope to the franchise.

Head coach Steve Kerr emphasized Butler’s potential impact after the game, referencing the team’s recent collapse against the Utah Jazz. “Ten-point lead with three minutes left, I’m confident we close out that game with Jimmy,” Kerr said.

With Butler in the lineup, Golden State’s outlook may shift dramatically. His presence alongside Curry could stabilize the Warriors in late-game situations and help them secure a playoff berth. Fans will be watching closely to see if this new partnership can reignite the franchise’s championship aspirations.