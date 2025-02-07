Lakers’ Luka Doncic gets real on what he hopes to learn from LeBron James

Luka Doncic became the centerpiece of the most attention-grabbing trade of the year in the NBA. His arrival to the Los Angeles Lakers took everyone by surprise and rekindled fans’ hopes about the team’s prospects this season. Now, the Slovenian guard has spoken about what it means to be a teammate of LeBron James and what he hopes to learn from the four-time NBA champion.

“It’s been amazing to watch him,” Doncic acknowledged about James during an interview with TNT Sports before the Lakers’ 120-112 win over the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. “Obviously, I’ve watched him before, but being on the same bench, it’s a little bit easier to watch than as an opponent.”

Luka emphasized that he is eager to grow as a player while playing alongside James. “We talked. For me, I can learn so many things from him, like how he approaches the game,“ the guard explained, before highlighting his new teammate’s remarkable career. “He’s been playing at the highest level for 20-plus years. I’m just going to learn a lot of things.”

These complimentary words from Doncic coincided with those LeBron James dedicated to him after his arrival to the Lakers. “I’m looking forward to (playing with Doncic),” James said, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “I can’t wait. Everything I do on the floor, he just has the ability to do it, or even do it better.”

Luka Doncic (C) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds his new jersey while standing alongside general manager Rob Pelinka (L) and head coach JJ Redick.

Doncic is excited about the Lakers’ future

In the same interview with TNT Sports on Thursday night, Doncic opened up about his adjustment to no longer being a member of the Dallas Mavericks and his transition to playing for the Lakers. “Honestly, it feels like a one-month-long process, but every day is getting better for me,” he said.

Luka also expressed optimism about the Lakers’ prospects in the near future. “I think we have a great team,” he said. “I saw the first game, and the connection they all have on the court. It was amazing to watch. And I think we are prepared, for sure.”

When will Doncic make his Lakers debut?

Doncic arrived in Los Angeles while recovering from a calf strain that has kept him sidelined in 2025. His last game with the Dallas Mavericks was on December 25, in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center.

Asked about his physical recovery, he sounded optimistic. “It’s doing great. I played five-on-five for the first time yesterday. So, it’s progress, and I’m trying to get back in rhythm. But it’s doing just fine,” Luka said.

Finally, he addressed the potential date for his official debut with the Lakers, which is expected to be next Monday against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. “Yeah, hopefully. We’re aiming for that. Obviously, it’s day-to-day, but hopefully that can be here at home,” Doncic said. “I hope that I can play in front of the fans.”