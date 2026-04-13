Lakers to find out soon if Luka Doncic will be ready vs Rockets in 2026 NBA playoffs

Luka Doncic remains the biggest question mark for the Los Angeles Lakers as they prepare for Game 1 of their opening-round series against the Houston Rockets. However, ESPN’s Shams Charania has provided a significant update on the superstar’s recovery from a lingering hamstring injury.

According to Charania in Pat McAfee Show, Doncic is scheduled to fly back from Europe on Tuesday to rejoin the Lakers. Upon his arrival, he will undergo an immediate re-evaluation by the team’s medical staff to determine his availability for the start of the postseason. The Lakers are hopeful, but his status for the series opener remains up in the air.

Doncic had been rehabbing in Madrid, a move recommended to the Lakers to facilitate his recovery. He has been sidelined since the first week of April, last appearing in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the team managed his absence, the focus now shifts to how quickly he can find his rhythm on the playoff stage.

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Despite the uncertainty, LeBron James has been vocal about the challenge of navigating the postseason without his co-star. The Lakers’ championship aspirations largely hinge on Doncic’s health, and the expectation in the locker room is that his return could provide the spark needed for a deep run.

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Doncic secures NBA scoring title

While Lakers fans anxiously await his return to the court, the Slovenian superstar did receive some hardware this week. Doncic officially secured the NBA scoring title, averaging a staggering 33.5 points per game during the regular season. It is a career milestone that serves as a reminder of his offensive dominance heading into the postseason.

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However, the scoring title remains a bit of a consolation prize. Due to the NBA’s 65-game eligibility rule, Doncic fell just short of MVP consideration, finishing the year with 64 games played. For Doncic and the Lakers, individual accolades take a backseat to the ultimate goal: a 2026 NBA Championship.

Austin Reaves update

Doncic wasn’t the only Laker rehabbing in Madrid. Austin Reaves, who also missed the tail end of the regular season, is facing his own uphill battle to return to the rotation. Reaves’ absence has thinned the Lakers’ backcourt depth, leaving the coaching staff searching for answers.

Charania reports that Reaves is expected to miss the entire first round as he recovers from an oblique injury. While the team remains optimistic about his long-term recovery, the immediate focus is locked on ensuring Doncic is in peak form to carry the load against the Rockets.

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