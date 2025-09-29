LeBron James makes retirement admission ahead of 2025-26 NBA season with Lakers

Despite being 40, LeBron James continues to defy expectations, solidifying his status as one of the NBA’s elite players. The Los Angeles Lakers veteran has consistently impressed with his performance, earning a spot as sixth on the MVP ladder. Speculation around his retirement has swirled due to his age. However, James recently addressed these rumors directly, leaving no doubt about his current stance on the subject.

According to Mike Trudell on X, formerly Twitter, LeBron James revealed his retirement plans as he enters his 23rd season in the NBA. “I don’t know when the end is, but I know it’s a lot sooner than later. I’m just excited about the journey and whatever this year has in store for me.” Along with these statements, the veteran star stated that his retirement decision will be taken within his family, with his wife and daughter.

While LeBron James has made it clear that his years in the NBA are dwindling, his enduring passion for the game gives fans hope of seeing him on the court for a bit longer. Since JJ Redick joined the team, the veteran’s performance has become more complete, excelling in defense, playmaking, and scoring. This transformation highlights his important evolution in today’s game, cementing his status as a pivotal player for the Lakers.

Lakers veteran LeBron James shares key motivation behind his 23rd NBA season

After falling short in the NBA Championship, speculation arose about LeBron James possibly considering retirement. However, the Lakers veteran surprised many by opting to exercise his player option, signaling his return. In a recent interview, James shared his reasons for excitement as he prepares to embark on his 23rd season.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Chicago Bulls.

At the most recent press conference, LeBron revealed that he is excited to play Luka Doncic‘s first full season. In addition, he did not hesitate to praise his fitness. “I need to get on his routine now! Everybody look at it from a basketball aspect, I hope he’s just happy about how he feels,” he said, as reported by ESPN Los Angeles.

Despite not competing for the championship in the 2024-25 season, General Manager Rob Pelinka bolstered the lineup by acquiring Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton. Their addition promises to elevate the team’s competitiveness.

With these new talents, Luka Doncic and LeBron James will have the opportunity during the preseason to fortify their dynamic offensive duo, putting them in a strong position to contend for the NBA title, which remains a significant goal for James.