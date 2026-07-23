LeBron James reportedly waiting on Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis trade before signing

LeBron James is holding off on his free agency decision, reportedly waiting to see if potential suitors can first land an elite co-star like Anthony Davis or Kyrie Irving.

Expectations are soaring surrounding LeBron James‘ future following his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. While a long list of suitors would love to add the four-time MVP to their roster next season, recent reports indicate LeBron won’t be rushing into a decision as he monitors potential moves involving Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

Rather than waiting on the two veterans to make their own choices, Yahoo Sports‘ Kevin O’Connor reports that LeBron is holding out to see if prospective teams asking about his services will actively pursue trade or sign-and-trade deals for Irving or Davis.

With both stars expected to be made available to several of LeBron’s reported suitors, whether a team can land either co-star could ultimately dictate which jersey James dons next season.

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Despite the overwhelming free agency buzz, James appears in no rush to break his silence. That patient approach leaves teams like the Golden State Warriors waiting in the wings, especially with Stephen Curry publicly acknowledging the intriguing possibility of teaming up with LeBron.

LeBron James looks on.

LeBron to Miami?

Among the most intriguing storylines in LeBron’s free agency saga is the chatter surrounding a potential return to the Miami Heat. The organization was recently forced to set the record straight on a potential reunion after a viral video sparked widespread speculation online.

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While LeBron’s deep connection to South Florida naturally fuels fan nostalgia, league insiders like ESPN‘s Shams Charania report that rival franchises—namely the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors—are actively making moves to position themselves in the sweepstakes.

While LeBron spent his offseason taking in the action at the 2026 World Cup—notably celebrating USMNT 🇺🇸 forward Folarin Balogun’s goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32—his fanbase remains on high alert, eagerly awaiting the superstar’s next—and potentially final—chapter.