The Los Angeles Lakers continue their interviewing process to be their next head coach. And with Mike Brown already out of the picture, there's a new candidate gaining momentum.

The Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with Frank Vogel after one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. He didn't have too much to work with besides their often-injured Big 3 but didn't do much to keep his job, either.

Team owner Jeanie Buss quickly shut down all speculation about the Lakers parting ways with Rob Pelinka. The former agent will continue his duties as General Manager, including finding a new coach.

For that, it seems like the Lakers are trying to lure a colleague from the Western Conference. According to the latest reports, they're targeting former Brooklyn Nets HC Kenny Atkinson for the job.

NBA News: Lakers To Interview Kenny Atkinson

"ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers have received permission to interview Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job," reported Adrian Wojnarowski. "Atkinson has already interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets’ job."

No One Can Fix The Lakers, Says JJ Redick

Then again, the 2022-23 NBA season could be pretty challenging for the purple and gold. Per JJ Redick, it's not a matter of who's coaching them, as they just don't have the personnel to compete at the highest level:

“The Lakers are not contending next season; that’s not gonna happen," Redick sentenced on First Take. "And we broke down all the different trade scenarios last week. They’re not gonna be a contender. They’re pretty much stuck next year… There’s no way this core group, those three guys, with their lack of draft picks, with no real money in free agency. They’re not in contention next year. Doesn’t matter who the coach is.”

While Redick is right, and the Lakers don't have a lot of flexibility to make moves, having a fully healthy duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis will undoubtedly make them contenders, regardless of who plays with them.