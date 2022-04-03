Los Angeles Lakers will face Denver Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena this Sunday, April 3. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021/2022 NBA regular season in the US today

Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will face each other at the Crypto.com Arena today, April 3 at 3:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After the loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, and the victory of the San Antonio Spurs against the Portland Trail Balzers, the Los Angeles Lakers for the moment would be staying out of the Play-in positions, now in the hands of the Pelicans and Spurs. The poor performances of the Lakers continue and their time is running out: they must win or stay out of the postseason.

In the case of the Nuggets, at the moment they are still in 6th place in the Western Conference, and therefore qualifying for the Playoffs. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves are only two wins down so while there is little left to play for, if they get overconfident the Wolves could take their place. They must earn as much as possible to avoid it.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will play today, April 3 at 3:30 PM (ET) at the Crypto.com Arena will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first on was played on January 15, and at that time, it was a 133-96 victory for the Nuggets.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets to be played today, April 3, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions and odds

Interestingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Denver Nuggets will win this game tightly. Right now, they're favored by 3 points, while the game total is set at 231 points.

If you are in New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, PointsBet offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $2000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

* Odds by PointsBet