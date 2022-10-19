The Los Angeles Lakers will have their home opener at the Crypto Arena against the Los Angeles Clippers for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Find out here, how to watch or live stream free this NBA game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Crypto Arena will held the Los Angeles Lakers' home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The 17-time NBA Champion will try to pick up their first win of the season, while the Clippers will play their season opener at home. Here, check out everything you need to know about this NBA matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live it on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't mess up the Warriors' Ring Ceremony at the Chase Center. However, LeBron James pulled up 31 points, but couldn't avoid to lose. So, the team managed by Darvin Ham has to shake off that loss and try to win their home opener.

While the Los Angeles Clippers will have their season opener at the Crypto Arena, which is also their home. With Kawhi Leonard's return, the team managed by Tyronn Lue is expected to at least made it all the way through the NBA Playoffs in the 2022-2023 NBA Season. However, as the Clippers play in the Western Conference, the fight for a spot will be tough.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Los Angeles Lakers had one of the worst performances in their history last season. The team led by LeBron James, didn't make it through the NBA Playoffs. As well as the Los Angeles Clippers with their star Kawhi Leonard injured. However, these two sides faced each other four time, which the Clippers won over the Lakers in every game.

In fact, the last time these two sides play against each other, LeBron James dropped 26 points with 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Russell Westbrook pulled up 17 points, with 8 rebounds and 3 assists, while Reggie Jackson registered 36 points, with 8 rebounds and 9 assists for a 132-111 win over the Lakers.

How to watch or live stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season Game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers to be played on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles will be broadcast on TNT in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Predictions and Odds

The Lakers have a 0-1 record after the loss to the Golden State Warriors in their season opener, while the Clippers will make their season opener at the Crypto Arena. So, the Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this NBA Regular season matchup. According to BetMGM, the Los Angeles Clippers are favorites to win this game with -222 odds, while the Los Angeles Lakers have +180 odds. The Over/Under Line is set up to 223.5 points with -110 odds for this NBA Regular season game.

