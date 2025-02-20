Luka Doncic reveals how clutch moments will work with LeBron James on the Lakers

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Charlotte Hornets in their first game after the All-Star break, suffering a tough 100-97 loss. The game came down to a final possession in which LeBron James had a chance to win the game but missed a crucial shot. Following the game, Luka Doncic offered his thoughts on LeBron’s final attempt.

When asked about LeBron taking the last shot, Doncic was diplomatic in his response, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “He had it going, so obviously, we’re going to go to him,” Doncic said.

“I think it will go both ways. One time it’s going to be him, one time me. So I think it depends on how the game is going.” James had recently nailed a critical three-pointer to bring the Lakers within four points, giving them one last shot at victory. However, he missed a pair of three-point attempts in the closing seconds, finishing with 26 points on 4-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

LeBron’s struggles in clutch moments continue

LeBron James’ struggles in clutch moments have become an emerging concern for the Lakers. The veteran forward is now 0-for-21 on game-winning or game-tying shot attempts since 2020, a statistic that contrasts with his stellar performances in other fourth-quarter situations. Despite his overall strong play, LeBron’s failure to convert in the final seconds has raised questions about whether he should remain the go-to option in these high-pressure moments, especially with a player like Luka Doncic on the roster.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers talk during a game against the Utah Jazz on February 10, 2025.

“ We ran the set that JJ draws up,” James said about the last shots. “You execute it. And we executed it. We just didn’t make it.”

Is it time for Doncic to take over in clutch situations?

Given Doncic’s established ability to perform in clutch moments, the question now arises whether the Lakers should look to him for last-second shots, especially if LeBron’s late-game struggles continue. It may be time to consider giving the ball to someone else in these critical moments, with Doncic being a natural choice. Even Austin Reaves, who hit a game-winner against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, could be an option in these situations.

While LeBron’s historical struggles in the final moments are well-documented, his experience and skill still make him a threat in late-game situations. However, as the Lakers continue to build their roster around Doncic, it will be interesting to see if the team begins to shift the responsibility for those game-deciding moments to the NBA young star.