Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers face each other on Friday at Amway Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Orlando Magic will clash with Los Angeles Lakers at Amway Center in Orlando on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 66th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 42 direct duels to this day, while the Orlando Magic have celebrated a triumph in 23 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 12, 2021, and it ended in a 106-94 win for the Lakers at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 21, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

Orlando Magic have been in bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only once and lost four games (LWLLL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Los Angeles Lakers have the exact record of only one vicotry in their last five games (LLLWL).

The Magic currently sit in 15th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.174. While the Lakers are placed in eighth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.489. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 10, 1989, and it ended in a 108-103 win for the Magic.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers, to be played on Friday, at the Amway Center in Orlando, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers matchup. However, judging by the Lakers' position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

* Odds via FanDuel