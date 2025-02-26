Mavericks HC Jason Kidd makes something clear about Luka Doncic’s trade to the Lakers

There’s no doubt the blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis ranks among the most unexpected in NBA history. Even more than 20 days after the trade deadline, it’s clear the Slovenian star is still coming to terms with the move. His former Mavericks head coach, Jason Kidd, recently shared his thoughts on the situation.

After February 6, the entire NBA was likely anticipating the matchup between the Lakers and the Mavericks, eager to see Luka Doncic face his former team. The game ended favorably for JJ Redick’s Lakers, who claimed a 107-99 victory in what proved to be an emotional night for the Slovenian star.

Despite showing affection toward his former teammates after the game, Doncic notably withheld the same courtesy from Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and GM Nico Harrison, hinting at unresolved feelings about the trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kidd, understanding Doncic’s possible frustrations, spoke candidly before the matchup, emphasizing the reality of professional basketball and expressing confidence in the star’s resilience.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers rebounds past Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of a game at Crypto.com Arena. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“Great ones have been traded,” Kidd said before the game. “When you look at others that have been traded, they keep moving on. Yes, you’re going to be mad. Everyone’s human. … But you can be traded or you could be cut. How you respond after that is what everybody wants to see, and I truly believe Luka’s going to be fine”.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Lakers star Luka Doncic gets real about his first game against the Mavericks

Kyrie Irving on Doncic’s emotional reaction

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving also spoke about Doncic’s emotional response to the trade, attributing it to the unexpected nature of the move and the attachment Doncic likely felt to the franchise he thought would be his long-term home.

Advertisement

“I don’t think he expected the change, and I think that’s probably what leads to him feeling his emotions even more so in a deeper way,” Irving explained. “Rejection, I think that’s a strong word … but sometimes it can feel like that”.

Irving continued, drawing attention to the mental toll of such transitions for NBA players. “You got to go through your process of grieving,” he said. “Grieving … is not a word we use in NBA circles — it’s like, ‘Just be tough, bro.’ Everybody expects you to turn over the next page and get over it. The reality is, man, we’re human too”.

Advertisement