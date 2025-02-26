NBA News: Lakers star Luka Doncic gets real about his first game against the Mavericks

The NBA witnessed one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season as Luka Doncic faced his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, at Crypto.com Arena. Dubbed a “revenge game,” the Slovenian star led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 107-99 victory, marking an emotional and pivotal moment in the regular season.

Doncic showcased his brilliance with a triple-double, tallying 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists. This performance etched his name in the history books as only the third player in NBA history to record a triple-double against all 30 teams. The exclusive list also features his teammate LeBron James and former Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

After the game, Doncic shared his thoughts in a candid press conference, describing the emotional weight of facing his former franchise. “It was just a lot of emotions. Not much sleep. I can’t even explain what. It was a different game,” Doncic admitted. “Like I said, sometimes I don’t know what I was doing, and I’m just glad it’s over, honestly”.

Reflecting on his departure from Dallas, the Slovenian star acknowledged that moving on from his time with the Mavericks will take time, though he’s finding a path forward.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass past Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of a game at Crypto.com Arena. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“The closure is going to take a while, I think,” Doncic continued. “I don’t know, it’s just not ideal. Like I said, I’m glad this game is over. There was a lot of emotions. It will go, little by little. Every day is better”.

LeBron James on Doncic’s emotional night

LeBron James, who played a key role in the Lakers‘ win with 27 points and 12 rebounds, spoke about the emotional toll the game likely had on Doncic, given his history with the Mavericks organization.

“Obviously there’s a lot of emotion that goes in when you give so much to a franchise and you sacrifice for a franchise and you have that type of love and respect for a franchise — throughout all the journeys,” James said, per ESPN.

“They went to the Finals, all that stuff. He’s grown from being an 18-, 19-year-old kid to now a 25-year-old man with a family,” James continued. “And when you move on or they move on from you, it’s very emotional, obviously. It’s very taxing”.

Kyrie Irving reflects on facing his former teammate

Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving also weighed in on the unique experience of competing against his former teammate. Speaking to the media after the game, Irving admitted the moment was filled with mixed emotions. “It was awkward as s—. It was,” Irving admitted. “But at the same time, it was fun.”

Irving elaborated on the dynamic, likening it to their days practicing together. “We got a chance to feel like we were in practice all over again going at each other,“ he said. “That was a good reflection point. And then just seeing the crowd cheer for him and just get him going … it was fun competing“.