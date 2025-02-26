Trending topics:
NBA

Mavericks star Klay Thompson shares honest thoughts after playing against Luka Doncic

Despite the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the main storyline of the night was Luka Doncic's playing against Dallas. After the game, Klay Thompson shared his thoughts.

By Santiago Tovar

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers passes past Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of a game at Crypto.com Arena on February 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers passes past Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of a game at Crypto.com Arena on February 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Luka Doncic didn’t have to wait long to play against Dallas after joining the Lakers. In a highly anticipated matchup against his former team, the result went in his team’s favor, but all eyes were on the reception he would receive from Dallas Mavericks former teammates. After the game, Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on facing Doncic.

Having experienced a similar situation when he played against the Golden State Warriors, Thompson understood the emotions surrounding Doncic’s feelings on facing his former team. Though the circumstances were different, the atmosphere felt familiar.

Speaking to the media postgame, Thompson downplayed the significance of the matchup but acknowledged the excitement of going head-to-head with the Slovenian star. “He’s a competitive guy, and so are we, so it was fun to battle,” Thompson said.

Advertisement

He added after the Mavericks lost, “I’ve seen him at least one more time, maybe twice, but it was strange at first. Once you run up and down the court a few times, though, it’s just another basketball game.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks congratulates Luka Doncic #77 on his three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks congratulates Luka Doncic #77 on his three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

Thompson reflects on his NBA journey

Aside from discussing Doncic playing against his former team, Thompson took a moment to reflect on his own NBA journey. Having experienced similar emotions when facing the Warriors, Thompson shared his thoughts on his career and how he feels about it now.

NBA Insider Marc Spears reveals the real reason the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic

see also

NBA Insider Marc Spears reveals the real reason the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic

“I don’t take it for granted, just being able to play as many games as I have this year and staying in the lineup consistently,” Thompson said. “It was pretty cool to see Dr. Ferkel tonight—the man who reattached my Achilles. Seeing him and realizing how far I’ve come, from surgery to being out there night after night, is a huge accomplishment.”

Advertisement

Thompson continued: “I don’t take for granted any night that I get to put on an NBA jersey. I’ve enjoyed every second of being a Dallas Maverick, and I know there’s so much greatness ahead for us.

Thompson gifts his 2022 championship ring

During the press conference, Thompson acknowledged the impact of Dr. Richard Ferkel, one of the most influential figures in his career. Ferkel played a crucial role in Thompson’s recovery from a torn Achilles suffered in 2020.

Advertisement

After the press conference, Thompson and Ferkel shared a moment together, during which the four-time NBA champion presented the doctor with his 2022 championship ring from the Golden State Warriors.

“Without you, I wouldn’t have been the second-leading scorer on a championship team,” Thompson told Ferkel as he handed him the ring from Golden State’s most recent NBA title.

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

ALSO READ

Seth Jones throws Connor Bedard, Blackhawks teammates under the bus
NHL

Seth Jones throws Connor Bedard, Blackhawks teammates under the bus

Andy Reid announces change to help Patrick Mahomes after Super Bowl loss
NFL

Andy Reid announces change to help Patrick Mahomes after Super Bowl loss

Where to watch Benfica vs Braga live in the USA: 2024/2025 Taca de Portugal
Soccer

Where to watch Benfica vs Braga live in the USA: 2024/2025 Taca de Portugal

Kyrie Irving opens up on facing Luka Doncic
NBA

Kyrie Irving opens up on facing Luka Doncic

Better Collective Logo