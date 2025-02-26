Luka Doncic didn’t have to wait long to play against Dallas after joining the Lakers. In a highly anticipated matchup against his former team, the result went in his team’s favor, but all eyes were on the reception he would receive from Dallas Mavericks former teammates. After the game, Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on facing Doncic.

Having experienced a similar situation when he played against the Golden State Warriors, Thompson understood the emotions surrounding Doncic’s feelings on facing his former team. Though the circumstances were different, the atmosphere felt familiar.

Speaking to the media postgame, Thompson downplayed the significance of the matchup but acknowledged the excitement of going head-to-head with the Slovenian star. “He’s a competitive guy, and so are we, so it was fun to battle,” Thompson said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added after the Mavericks lost, “I’ve seen him at least one more time, maybe twice, but it was strange at first. Once you run up and down the court a few times, though, it’s just another basketball game.”

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks congratulates Luka Doncic #77 on his three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

Thompson reflects on his NBA journey

Aside from discussing Doncic playing against his former team, Thompson took a moment to reflect on his own NBA journey. Having experienced similar emotions when facing the Warriors, Thompson shared his thoughts on his career and how he feels about it now.

Advertisement

see also NBA Insider Marc Spears reveals the real reason the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic

“I don’t take it for granted, just being able to play as many games as I have this year and staying in the lineup consistently,” Thompson said. “It was pretty cool to see Dr. Ferkel tonight—the man who reattached my Achilles. Seeing him and realizing how far I’ve come, from surgery to being out there night after night, is a huge accomplishment.”

Advertisement

Thompson continued: “I don’t take for granted any night that I get to put on an NBA jersey. I’ve enjoyed every second of being a Dallas Maverick, and I know there’s so much greatness ahead for us.“

Thompson gifts his 2022 championship ring

During the press conference, Thompson acknowledged the impact of Dr. Richard Ferkel, one of the most influential figures in his career. Ferkel played a crucial role in Thompson’s recovery from a torn Achilles suffered in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the press conference, Thompson and Ferkel shared a moment together, during which the four-time NBA champion presented the doctor with his 2022 championship ring from the Golden State Warriors.

“Without you, I wouldn’t have been the second-leading scorer on a championship team,” Thompson told Ferkel as he handed him the ring from Golden State’s most recent NBA title.