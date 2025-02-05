Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving breaks silence on the blockbuster Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

The NBA world is still buzzing after one of the most jaw-dropping trades in league history. Luka Doncic, the face of the Dallas Mavericks, was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis in a deal that few saw coming. Kyrie Irving, now the leader of the Mavericks, has spoken out about the trade and the departure of his former teammate.

Doncic and Irving formed a formidable partnership during their time together, appearing in 87 games between February 2023 and December 2024. The duo achieved a strong 52-35 record and made a memorable run to the NBA Finals last season.

Speaking after the Mavericks’ narrow 118-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Irving admitted he was stunned by the news. “Just really shocked, and you just don’t imagine you’re going to get ready to go to sleep and then you find out news like that. It’s still a grieving process right now,” Irving shared. “I miss my hermano”.

Irving also described the trade as a surreal experience but acknowledged it’s part of the business. “Trying to figure out how I’m going to deal with all this. I’ll put my best foot forward as one of the leaders of this team,” he continued.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts late in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

“This is a weird case in NBA history to be a part of, but it’s also the nature of our business,” Irving added. “It is a ruthless business, so you got to be ready to pick up the pieces and still run toward a championship.”

Irving on playing with Anthony Davis

While the Mavericks bid farewell to Doncic, they welcomed Anthony Davis, who is having an outstanding season. Irving reflected on Davis’ arrival and revealed that, years ago, the two had discussed forming a “Big Three” alongside Kevin Durant during his time with the Boston Celtics. “It was like a dream for Kyrie, A.D. and K.D. on one team and still keep J.T. (Jayson Tatum) and let him grow,” Irving said.

Anthony Davis excited to team up with Irving

Leaving behind his time with LeBron James and the Lakers, Davis expressed excitement about joining forces with Kyrie Irving. He shared that the two had envisioned playing together as far back as 2018, when Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans and Irving was with the Celtics.

“I’m very excited. Me and him talked about this I think in 2018 when I asked for a trade from New Orleans. He was in Boston at the time. He ended up leaving and going to Brooklyn,” Davis explained. “But we have wanted to play alongside each other for a very long time. Now we have an opportunity to do so“.

With both stars on a mission, Mavericks fans will hope the pairing of Irving and Davis can lead the team back to championship contention.