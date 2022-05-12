Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will face-off for Game 6 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Milwaukee Bucks will have their first chance to close down this series against Boston Celtics for Game 6 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Milwaukee Bucks offensive line was carried by Giannis Antetokoumpo last Wednesday night. The Greak Freak finished with 40 points and 11 rebounds. Alongisde, Jrue Holiday who made an stellar performance on the defensive end with 7 defensive rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 steal but also helped the offense with 24 points and 8 assists.

Boston Celtics blew off a unique opportunity at home to take the lead in this 2022 NBA Playoffs series. Once again, Jayson Tatum made one of his superstar performances by pulling up 34 points and 4 assists. Alongside Jaylen Brown who put up 26 points and 6 assists. However, it wasn't enough as they lost 110-107 within seconds left in the game. The series now shifts back to Milwaukee to a possible elimination.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Friday, May, 13 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The current NBA Champions are still missing a key piece, Khris Middleton. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been carrying his team through this series. The Greek Freak is averaging a double-double with 33 points and 13 rebounds per game in this series. The Bucks are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

On the other side Boston Celtics lost their chance to take lead at the TD Garden last Wednesday night. However, they still have a small chance if they win on the road to force a Game 7. Jayson Tatum has performed as expected with 25 points per game through this 2022 NBA Playoffs series with two games with at least 30 points. The Celtics have won before at the Fiserv Forum, but they are in elimination jeopardy if they fail to do it on Friday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: How to watch or stream live free in the US

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and Odds

Bucks are leading up 3-2 this series after last Wednesday’s win. Celtics will have to push harder in Milwaukee if they want to tie this series up again. According to Caesars, the favorites to win this game are Milwaukee Bucks with -125 odds, while Boston Celtics have +105 odds to pull up the shocker. The Over/Under Line is set to 211.0 points for Game 6 of this NBA Second Round playoff series.

