Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets will face each other at the Fiserv Forum this Monday, February 28, at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a painful loss to the Brooklyn Nets in their previous game. They couldn't take advantage of the irregularity of the Nets to add a victory that would have left them very close to the Conference leaders. However, the difference is still not that big so with a couple of wins they could reach the top of the standings and the Bucks will go for that.

In the case of the Charlotte Hornets, they had a great start to the season in which they were fighting for Playoff positions. But now, with a win/loss balance of 30-31, they are ninth and with the Atlanta Hawks very close behind them (just one win away). The Hornets need to win to also leave behind the 2-8 that they trail in their last 10 games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Match Information

Date: Monday, February 28, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets will play this Monday, February 28 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum will be the fourth between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Hornets on January 8 and January 10 by 114-106 and 103-99, respectively; and one for Bucks on December 1 by 127-125.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets to be played this Monday, February 28, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast in the United States on: NBA TV, Bally Sports WI, Bally Sports SE-CHA.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but will most likely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is almost certain that the favorites will be the Milwaukee Bucks, who have proven to be superior to the Hornets throughout the season.

