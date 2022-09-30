Milwaukee Bucks will face Memphis Grizzlies at the Fiserv Forum. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks will receive Memphis Grizzlies at the Fiserv Forum in what will be an NBA preseason game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

Two of the best teams from last season face each other in this game. Two franchises that, although they were not among the main favorites to win the championship, were expected to reach the final instances. And just like in 2021/2022, surely this season both teams will be among the best again.

The locals reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they lost very narrowly to the Boston Celtics, who would later reach the NBA finals. Something similar happened to the Memphis Grizzlies, who were defeated in the Western Conference semifinals by the Warriors, who later became champions.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin



Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Storylines

Last season both teams reached the semifinals of their respective conferences, losing to the teams that would later reach the finals. in both cases they played very even series, complicating the future finalists. The Milwaukee Bucks lost 4-3 to the Boston Celtics, while the Memphis Grizzlies were eliminated in 6 games by the Golden State Warriors (later champions).

Undoubtedly, the fact that both have given the finalists great problems speaks of the great potential of both franchises that they will try to exploit this next season, in which both will surely be candidates to reach the final instances.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies in the U.S.

This NBA preseason game between Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies to be played this Saturday, October 1 at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be broadcast in the United States on NBA TV.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, whoever gets picked is likely to be by a small margin as both teams are fairly even.

