It has been a chaotic season for Ja Morant since the beginning. He was making headlines early for his infamous “I’m fine in the West” phrase when asked about the rivals for the title, something that backfired in the playoffs.

But things got more serious lately. He was suspended eight games by the NBA for an incident involving a gun. His sanction back then wasn’t a big deal, although he failed to leave his bad habits behind once the Memphis Grizzlies were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers.

A second incident of that type forced the team to suspend him indefinitely. His future looks very uncertain because the number of issues off the court continue piling up. However, the biggest decision might be coming soon as the league is firm on what they are going to do with the star.

Adam Silver confirms announcement date for Ja Morant’s suspension

The league has already made a decision on whether they are going to suspend Morant or not. Based on the evidence everything points to a suspension, with the main doubt being how long it could be. But fans will have to wait to know the NBA’s decision.

Adam Silver confirmed they won’t reveal Morant’s potential suspension until the NBA Finals end. The Denver Nuggets are just 1-0 ahead of the Miami Heat, so it may take some time to know what their call is. The commissioner cited a reasonable point behind postponing their findings.

“We’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information since I was last asked about the situation. We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we made the decision — and I believe the Players Association agrees with us — that it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of this series to announce the results of that investigation. Shortly after the conclusion of the Finals we will announce the results of that investigation”, Silver said.

How long could Ja Morant be suspended?

There isn’t a certain thing around Morant’s suspension, but Silver had some words that points to be a lengthy one. “An eight-game suspension seemed very serious, and the conversation we had with Ja felt heartfelt and serious. But I think he understood that it wasn’t about his words. It was going to be about his future conduct. If it had been a 12-game suspension, would that have mattered? It seemed appropriate at the time. Maybe by definition to the extent we’ve all seen the video that it appears he’s done it again, I guess you could say maybe not”, the commissioner expressed.