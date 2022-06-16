Stephen Curry keeps enhancing his resumé as a Warriors’ player. Now, he made it to the 900-point list with some huge NBA legends.

Stephen Curry seems to have no limits on his huge record list. Curry seeks his 4th NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors against the Boston Celtics. While adding himself to new milestones both in the playoffs and the NBA Finals.

In fact, Curry holds the record of most three-point shots made in an NBA Finals game with 9 shots. In addition, he made 620 points to be the Warriors' player with most points in a single NBA Playoffs run. However, it seems like a surprise that he has never won the Finals MVP award.

However, this year could be his opportunity. This thanks to his outstanding perfomances in the entire Playoffs run. Curry is the player with most points for the Warriors with 568 points in this year's playoffs. And if the Warriors clinched the title, the player most likely to win this individual award would be Stephen Currry. In fact, this stat may placed him up above many players for this award.

Stephen Curry enters the 900-point list in the finals

The last player to clinch this 900-point milestone in the NBA Finals history was LeBron James. Coincidentally he made it against the Golden State Warriors in the 2015 NBA Finals Game 6. That night, James pulled up 32 points to sum up 927 points in his NBA Finals career. Currently, James is the 2nd player with most points in the NBA Finals with 1,562 points in 55 games.

Whereas Stephen Curry clinched his 900th point in the 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 at the TD Garden against the Boston Celtics, currently he holds the 12th place of this huge list in the NBA Finals. While Kobe Bryant sits one spot above Curry with a total of 937 points in 37 games in his NBA Finals career.

In the 2010 NBA Finals Game 6 where Kobe registered 26 points to sum up 914 points in his NBA Finals Career. In fact, Kobe ended his career with 937 points in the NBA Finals. The player with most NBA Finals career points is Jerry West who registered 1,679 points in 55 games.