The Los Angeles Lakers have had an impressive 2025, with JJ Redick maximizing the roster’s potential, especially LeBron James, who has thrived in his playmaking role, elevating his teammates. Another key beneficiary of Redick’s system was Anthony Davis, who was surprisingly traded for Luka Doncic. Following the blockbuster deal, an NBA insider revealed the reason behind Davis departure from the Lakers.

“Let’s go back to that key word for a moment: alpha. While Davis had no shortage of fans within the Lakers’ walls, there was also a strong sense that he wasn’t ‘1-A’ material. League sources say there were concerns about his durability and availability and a belief that he could never truly be counted on as a top option in the future,” reported NBA insider Marc Stein.

According to reports, the Lakers doubted Anthony Davis could sustain his performance long term. With LeBron James’ potential retirement on the horizon, the team aimed to build a sustainable future by securing a proven offensive leader. Despite his injury, Luka Doncic has already established himself as one of the NBA’s best players at a young age.

However, this move carries significant risk for the Lakers, as Anthony Davis had firmly established himself as the team’s offensive leader, averaging over 30 points in multiple games and currently posting 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this season. Beyond Davis, the only other player, besides the undisputed LeBron James, with the ability to take on a leadership role is Austin Reaves.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers makes a slam dunk against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on December 31, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Luka Doncic’s fitness remains uncertain as he continues recovering from his injury and adapting to his new team. If he struggles early on, the Lakers could face challenges, forcing Austin Reaves to take on a larger offensive role. While Doncic’s current physical condition is unknown, his talent is undeniable given his proven ability on the court. In the long run, he is expected to thrive, but in the short term, some doubts could emerge.

Could the Lakers’ season be derailed by Anthony Davis’ departure?

On the surface, the Lakers could face short-term struggles following Anthony Davis’ departure, as he exceeded expectations and was the driving force behind the team’s strong performance this season.

Nevertheless, whether Davis could sustain that level long term remains speculative. The bigger question now is whether Luka Doncic can regain peak physical form before the NBA playoffs, ensuring he delivers his best for the Lakers when it matters most.