NBA News: Bam Adebayo gets real on Tyler Herro being selected as All-Star, says he’s “Proud of Him”

Tyler Herro‘s journey to becoming the Miami Heat‘s sole representative in the 2024-2025 NBA All-Star Game is a testament to resilience, hard work, and the ability to rise above criticism. Once a frequent subject of trade rumors and skepticism, Herro has silenced his doubters with a breakout season that has firmly established him as one of the league’s rising stars.

For years, Herro’s name floated in the trade rumor mill, with many questioning his consistency and potential to be a cornerstone for the Heat. Critics often pointed to his defensive shortcomings and speculated whether he could sustain high-level performance over an entire season. However, Herro’s dedication to improving his game and physical conditioning has paid off in spectacular fashion.

Herro’s teammate, Bam Adebayo, a three-time All-Star himself, didn’t hold back when expressing his pride in Herro’s accomplishments. Speaking to ClutchPoints, Adebayo highlighted the challenges Herro faced: “Man, I’m truly proud of him, because there’s been a lot of media that’s thrown that man’s name in the mud. Y’all thrown his name in trade rumors. Y’all said he’s not good enough, can’t do this, can’t do that, all the way down to somebody’s wingspan.”

Adebayo emphasized the transformation he’s witnessed in Herro, both physically and mentally. “Just looking at it from that standpoint, and understanding how great Tyler can be, it’s a testimony to him. How he’s really worked on his body, how he’s really prepared himself in moments like this. Going into a season, everybody has aspirations of being that guy, or the All-Star, whatever the case may be. For him to be able to only miss one game this far, that just puts him in place on how hard he worked on his body.”

Tyler Herro #14 and Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat slaps hands in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks in preseason action at FTX Arena on October 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Rise of Tyler Herro: From trade rumors to All-Star stardom

Herro’s performance this season speaks for itself. Averaging career-high numbers in points, assists, and shooting efficiency, he’s become a pivotal player for the Heat’s offensive scheme. His improved defense and leadership on the court have further solidified his role as a key contributor.

This All-Star nod not only marks a personal achievement for Herro but also symbolizes his journey from being an undervalued asset to becoming the face of Miami Heat’s future. As the Heat navigate the remainder of the season, Herro’s growth and resilience could be the catalyst that propels them deep into the playoffs.

In a league where narratives shift quickly, Tyler Herro’s story is a reminder that perseverance and belief in one’s abilities can rewrite even the harshest of critiques. His rise to NBA All-Star status is just the beginning of what promises to be a stellar career.