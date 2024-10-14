Trending topics:
NBA News: Domantas Sabonis makes something clear after Kings' surprising loss against Blazers

Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis made it clear where the team fell short following their unexpected loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Domantas Sabonis #10 of the Sacramento Kings looks on in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers
© Lachlan Cunningham/Getty ImagesDomantas Sabonis #10 of the Sacramento Kings looks on in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers

By Gianni Taina

The Sacramento Kings are having a rocky preseason, highlighted by a surprising 105-85 defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers, which dropped them to 0-3. After the game, Domantas Sabonis didn’t hold back when addressing the team’s struggles.

While preseason games don’t carry the same weight as the regular season, the Kings’ performance left much to be desired, particularly in their most recent loss.

Sabonis, the Kings’ standout center, spoke candidly about the reasons behind the loss in a postgame interview with Sean Cunningham. “We definitely didn’t have our best game taking care of the ball, and that led to a lot of extra shots for them,” Sabonis said.

Overall, for whatever reason, I just feel like our legs weren’t there today, and kudos to them, they came out and competed,” he added. “We didn’t even have the energy to match that.”

Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Sacramento Kings in action against the Golden State Warriors during their preseason game. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Sacramento Kings in action against the Golden State Warriors during their preseason game. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taking accountability, Sabonis didn’t shy away from putting some of the blame on himself. “The energy just ran out, starting with me,” he admitted. The Lithuanian All-Star posted nine points, seven assists, eight rebounds, and five turnovers—far below his usual standards.

Sabonis weighs in on DeMar DeRozan’s arrival

In an interview with ClutchPoints, Sabonis shared his thoughts on DeMar DeRozan’s addition to the Kings roster, expressing excitement for the veteran’s impact this season. “I think DeMar is the final piece,” Sabonis said.

I’m super excited because he’s a huge name and a big-time player. I can’t wait to have him. He’s going to make all of us better because of his experiences and just his mindset.”

Sabonis also addressed one of the key areas the Kings struggled with last season: consistency. “Everyone is really locked in this summer. We all know our biggest issue last season was consistency,” he explained. “I think everyone realizes now the mistakes we made and how we can be better.”

