NBA News: Heat’s Bam Adebayo reveals the type of relationship he wants to build with a teammate

The Miami Heat are undergoing a crucial frontcourt transformation, betting on the emerging partnership between Bam Adebayo and rookie Kel’el Ware to fortify their presence in the paint. Historically a team that thrived with smaller lineups, Miami now seeks to add height and physicality as they fight to secure a NBA playoff spot.

However, growing pains were evident in their recent 126-106 loss to the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite Tyler Herro’s All-Star recognition, the Heat were outmatched on the boards and struggled in the paint, areas where they’ve traditionally excelled. Cleveland’s dominant frontcourt duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley posed significant challenges, particularly for Ware.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged the learning curve for Ware, a product of Indiana University, who scored just five points with four rebounds. “Nightly he’s getting challenged, and these are all opportunities to grow and learn,” Spoelstra said. “He’s been a great student—coachable not only by the staff but his teammates. He wants to get it right and make an impact.”

Adebayo’s leadership and Ware’s learning curve

Bam Adebayo, the team’s defensive anchor, emphasized the importance of chemistry and communication as he mentors Ware. “Those are the things that we’re trying to build—body language, next-play speed, and focusing on the little things that matter, even if they don’t show up on the stat sheet,” Adebayo said.

Kel’el Ware #7 of the Miami Heat dunks the ball during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers

The veteran big man sees potential in Ware despite the rough outing against Cleveland. “The expectation we have of him, the standard we hold, and the culture he’s in—he’s buying into it and soaking up all the information he can,” Adebayo noted. “Obviously, it’s still a work in progress, but to me, he’ll excel well.”

Ware himself remains focused on growth. “You gotta game the next day,” Ware told ClutchPoints. “So you go play and be better than what you did.”

Looking ahead: Playoff push and frontcourt promise

Despite the current play-in position, Miami‘s decision to play with a bigger lineup shows long-term promise. Adebayo and Ware’s potential as a dynamic frontcourt duo could provide a crucial edge in rebounding and paint protection.

As the Heat aim to recover from the Cavaliers’ setback and surpass the Detroit Pistons, the development of the Adebayo-Ware pairing will be critical. Should Ware continue to rise to the challenge under Spoelstra’s guidance and Adebayo’s mentorship, Miami could establish itself as a serious playoff threat, reintroducing dominance in the paint as a cornerstone of their success.

