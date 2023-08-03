The Philadelphia 76ers are facing a lot of uncertainty toward next season in the NBA. Of course, the main topic is James Harden after the star requested a trade. Teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers have become favorites to land him.

However, the Sixers haven’t ruled out the possibility of keeping Harden. As it’s happening with Damian Lillard and the Blazers, GM Daryl Morey will try to convince him or wait for the ideal trade package.

Meanwhile, just a few weeks before the season starts in the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers have to deal with a shocking hit to their roster. It’s important to remember the team will start a new era under head coach Nick Nurse after Doc Rivers was fired.

Montrezl Harrell is out with Sixers after seve knee injury

The Philadelphia 76ers confirmed Montrezl Harrell has a torn ACL and a torn medial meniscus in his right knee. The veteran took notice something was wrong following consecutive practices with a lot of pain in the area. Though there’s no timetable, he could miss at least the first half of the season.

It’s a massive blow for the Sixers as Harrell had been used as a main backup for Joel Embiid. Though Paul Reed is another option at center, the depth chart becomes thin.

Now, Reed will take that substitute role for the 2023-2024 season and there might be more minutes for Mo Bamba. Nick Nurse is definitely having a rough few weeks as new head coach at Philadelphia.