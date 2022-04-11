The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly ready to part ways with Frank Vogel. Here, we take a look at the five candidates they should consider for their head coach position.

Following one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers have finally decided to move on from coach Frank Vogel. That's just two years after winning an NBA Championship, but that's just how ruthless this business is.

Reports claim that Lakers players were ignoring Vogel's orders on the court. Russell Westbrook wasn't happy with being benched down the stretch, and overall it seemed like the team had given up on him.

While Vogel will still draw consideration by other teams in the future, the Lakers need a breath of fresh air to straighten the ship once again. Here, we let you know about the top 5 candidates they should consider for their coaching position.

NBA Rumors: 5 Coach Candidates To Replace Lakers' Frank Vogel

5. Kenny Atkinson

Kenny Atkinson led the Brooklyn Nets to the playoffs when not many people thought they were any good. He's proven to be great at developing talent and his aggressive offense was fun to watch during his days in Brooklyn.

After two years working with Tyronn Lue and Steve Kerr, it's clear that Atkinson is ready to get another shot at a head coaching gig. The biggest issue with him is that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving doubted his ability to lead them to a ring, so why would LeBron James and Anthony Davis feel any different?

4. Doc Rivers

The word around the league is that the Philadelphia 76ers are ready to pull the trigger on Doc Rivers if they underperform in the playoffs again this season. He has a well-documented history of postseason meltdowns, so that wouldn't be a far-fetched thought.

Rivers has found plenty of success in the regular season throughout his career as a coach, and he comes with the respect and name that could certainly appease James and the Lakers' veterans. Then again, he'd need to get fired first, and his questionable rotations will always be a big red flag.

3. Phil Jackson

The Zen Master has been lurking in the shadows for way too long. He continues to have Jeanie Buss' ear and has served as an informal advisor for the team for years, so why not step away from retirement and claim back glory with the purple and gold?

While his best days are in the past, Phil Jackson is still one of the greatest basketball masterminds of all time. He already coached Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O'Neal, so why not add LeBon James and Anthony Davis to that list?

2. Mike Brown

While Mike Brown didn't find much success in his last two tenures as a head coach, he's familiar with LeBron James and did coach the 2006-07 Cleveland Cavaliers team that made it to the NBA Finals.

Brown is a LeBron guy, and the front office won't bring in anybody without James' approval, especially in the final year of his contract. He could solve the team's defensive issues from this season, and James could once again have the power he had when Tyronn Lue took over David Blatt in Cleveland.

1. Quin Snyder

Multiple rumors claim that Quin Snyder could head out the door, as he's reportedly refused to sign another contract extension with the Utah Jazz. He's still under contract, so getting him could be tricky but not impossible.

Snyder has turned the Jazz into a legit contender, although their struggles in the postseason could raise some questions about his ability to make adjustments. Also, the San Antonio Spurs are also reportedly keeping tabs on Snyder to take over Gregg Popovich if he retires this season.