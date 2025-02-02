NBA Rumors: An All-Star believes the Mavericks will resent Luka Doncic over blockbuster trade to Lakers

In one of the most stunning moves in NBA history, Luka Doncic was officially traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. The shocking announcement, made late last night, ignited reactions across social media and left the basketball world in disbelief.

Even current NBA players were taken aback. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed an intriguing reaction he received from an NBA All-Star. “I had a current NBA All-Star text me and say, ‘Do you know how much the Mavericks must hate Luka?’” Windhorst shared during a segment. The sentiment underscores the surprise surrounding the trade, as many had envisioned Doncic staying in Dallas for a Dirk Nowitzki-esque legacy.

Doncic, 25, is already a five-time First-Team All-NBA selection and led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, finishing third in MVP voting. With career averages of 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, he’s regarded as one of the best players in the world despite his current injury status. The idea of trading a generational talent in his prime raises questions about Dallas’ long-term strategy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the Mavericks address their defensive shortcomings by acquiring Anthony Davis—arguably the league’s top defender—the trade remains polarizing. Is Davis really a better long-term piece than Doncic? Moreover, concerns linger over Davis’ injury history.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during action against the Houston Rockets during the second half.

Advertisement

A complex three-team deal and future implications

The blockbuster deal included multiple moving parts. The Lakers acquired Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris, while the Mavericks received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. The Utah Jazz also joined the trade, landing Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.

Advertisement

see also NBA insider reports Rob Pelinka’s incredible reaction when Mavs offered Luka Doncic to Lakers

Reports indicate Dallas grew frustrated with Doncic’s alleged discipline issues and concerns over his weight gain following a recent injury. Additionally, the front office hesitated to commit to a five-year, $345 million supermax extension amid fears Doncic might walk as a free agent in 2026.

Advertisement

Although pairing Davis with Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson could yield immediate results, questions remain about long-term stability. Unlike Doncic, both Irving and Thompson have battled inconsistency in recent seasons. Dallas may have made a bold defensive move, but only time will reveal whether sacrificing a franchise cornerstone will pay off.