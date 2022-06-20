The Brooklyn Nets disgruntled star could opt out of his player option and could be a free agent as early as July 1st.

The saga that is Kyrie Irving staying or leaving the Brooklyn Nets continues to heat up. According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, “conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets. An impasse currently exists among the parties that clears the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open marketplace, those sources said."

Irving has until June 30th to make use of his player option worth $36.9 million, if he chooses not to pick up the option then Kyrie Irving would effectively become a free agent. Irving has been with the Nets since 2019 to mixed results.

In his first season Kyrie Irving only played 20 games due to injury only for his second season to play 54 games but manage a strong 26.9 points per game. Last season despite an impressive 27.4 ppg, a career best, Irving was at the center of controversy for choosing to not get vaccinated for COVID-19 forcing him to miss many of his local market games.

Three teams interested in Kyrie Irving

Despite his stance on COVID-19 and the controversy for speaking out against not wanting to get vaccinated, Kyrie Irving is still a huge asset for any NBA team, averaging over 20 points per game since 2016. The teams reported to be ready to pounce on Irving are the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and New York Knicks.

The Knicks have it the easiest, so to speak, if Irving decides to not pick up his option, the club could land him via free agency. In terms of logistics, Irving is already living in the New York Metropolitan area and would give the Knicks a major shot in the arm.

The two Los Angeles franchises would most likely need to sign-and-trade for the 30-year-old. Irving did mention upon the Nets being eliminated by the Celtics in the NBA playoffs that he “didn’t plan on going anywhere” and that he felt “motivated” to return next season.

With Kyrie Irving on the team the Brooklyn Nets are still considered one of the best teams in the East, without him it becomes an uphill battle for the Nets, with local team New York Knicks licking their chops, although both teams in Los Angeles could almost immediately elevate themselves to championship team with Irving on the court.