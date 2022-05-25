This offseason could be crucial for the future of the Nets and Kyrie Irving, who heads into the summer as an unrestricted free agent. Here's what Brooklyn is thinking about it, but it might not please Kevin Durant that much.

At the end of the 2021-22 NBA season, it looked like Kyrie Irving got away with what he wanted by becoming available in a full-time role for the Brooklyn Nets despite being unvaccinated. However, his long absence may have proven costly.

By the time Irving got to play in both home and away games, it was already too late. The Nets had to begin the postseason via the play-in tournament, and suffered a humiliating elimination at the hands of the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Having suffered the departure of James Harden in February, the Nets now have to figure out how to reestablish themselves as contenders to fight for the NBA championship once and for all. But do they see Irving as part of those plans?

Rumor: Nets unwilling to sign Kyrie Irving to long-term deal

Irving is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and despite he made clear he would like to re-sign with the Nets, the team seems to have its doubts around him. But according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets know that keeping him is important to keep Kevin Durant as well, yet they are reluctant to offer Kyrie a long-term contract.

"In layman’s terms, if Irving leaves the Nets, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Durant becomes frustrated with the organization’s ability to put championship pieces around him," Winfield wrote. "They failed to do so at the beginning of last season, with none of their top offseason acquisitions — James Johnson, DeAndre Bembry or Jevon Carter — finishing the year in Brooklyn.

"This is why the Nets’ championship hopes hinge on an amicable solution with Irving, whose personal decision not to get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history have left the Nets hesitant, and now, according to a source familiar with the Nets’ thought process, outright unwilling to give him a long-term extension."

It seems that the Nets are taking everything into account, and not just Irving's stance last season. Letting him leave doesn't seem to be the smartest option, as he can still give them reasons for optimism, but that doesn't mean they should commit to him with a lucrative, long-term deal either.