With the Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade, the Los Angeles Lakers made it clear they are willing to take big risks for a long-term, sustainable upgrade. JJ Redick has shown an ability to maximize his players in 2025, giving the Lakers confidence that Doncic can do the same and become a key piece in their NBA project. Now, they seem to have made a drastic decision with this trade market.

“A person within the league sends a text: Everybody knows the Lakers are trying to do more even after this,” stated Tim Reynolds. After the Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic trade many would think that the Lakers would close their roster, but this thought is not reportedly shared by the Lakers who would be willing to continue expanding their talent search to strengthen their position in the NBA.

Despite the Lakers’ active presence in the trade market, questions remain about the team’s overall balance. Depth and versatility will be crucial as they navigate a highly competitive Western Conference, especially with rival contenders making moves of their own.

The front office continues reportedly to keep an eye on the market, showing no signs of slowing down in its search for roster upgrades. With the trade deadline approaching, the Lakers could be preparing another major move. The Lakers are dealing with injuries to key players like Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood, raising concerns about roster depth.

Christian Wood warming up before playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

As Lakers navigate a demanding schedule, their ability to find reliable contributors will be tested. Maintaining consistency without key pieces will be a challenge, but potential roster additions could bolster their NBA championship aspirations.

Can the Lakers stay NBA title contenders after trading Anthony Davis?

The Los Angeles Lakers just traded their statistical best offensive player. However, when Anthony Davis has been absent, Austin Reaves and LeBron James have stepped up, proving the team was not entirely reliant on his scoring.

Additionally, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is betting on the future, as Luka Doncic, at just 25 years old, could be a cornerstone for both the near and long-term success of the franchise, unlike Davis, who, at 31, is entering a different stage of his career.

While the Los Angeles Lakers could feel the impact of Anthony Davis’ departure, the team has shown it has a competitive roster capable of rising to the challenge. Additionally, Luka Doncic has already proven he can lead an NBA offense, keeping the Lakers firmly in the championship conversation.

