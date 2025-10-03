NBA Rumors: Warriors are already looking ahead and showing interest in a key player from the Miami Heat

The Golden State Warriors are finally breathing easy, excited and preparing for the upcoming season after the Jonathan Kuminga drama has ended and the team completed the moves they were targeting for the next NBA season. However, they are already looking ahead at potential acquisitions, and one name emerging is from the Miami Heat.

They signed Al Horford to pair a true stretch-five with Stephen Curry for the first time. But it appears they aren’t relying solely on Horford to carry the load. Reports suggest the Warriors are actively exploring other options at center.

“Bam Adebayo is another All-Star in the East who would be at the top of the Warriors’ list of potential trade targets if he were to ever request a trade from the Miami Heat,” NBA Insider Brett Siegel reported.

Adebayo would bring youth, versatility, and a better fit for the Warriors’ current roster. With plenty of veteran experience already on the team, what the Warriors need most is a hungry, young talent eager to chase an NBA championship.

What Bam Adebayo would bring

He would also reunite with his former Miami Heat teammate, Jimmy Butler, as both share a tough, high-intensity playing style. However, a trade request seems unlikely, as Adebayo is currently the Heat’s biggest star and will remain central to the franchise’s plans.

One huge motivation to join the Bay Area would be a real shot at a championship. The Heat have come close in recent years with Adebayo anchoring the middle, but they’ve never had a generational talent like Curry to push them over the edge. Adebayo could be drawn to the Golden State spotlight and dynastic outlook, though he has appeared happy in Miami.

Horford vs Adebayo

Adebayo’s ability to play heavy minutes puts him in a league of his own. Last season, he averaged 34 minutes per game. Horford provides spacing, shooting, and mentorship, but he cannot match the intensity and two-way impact of the 28-year-old center.

The production difference is striking. Adebayo averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists last season, while Horford put up 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, playing 18 fewer games than Adebayo.

