Despite he picked up his player option last week, Kyrie Irving's future could be far from Brooklyn. The Nets star has been linked with other NBA teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks.

Kevin Durant's trade request has changed everything in Brooklyn. When it looked like they were heading towards the 2022-23 NBA season at full strength, KD's petition to leave could lead to big changes in the Nets.

Kyrie Irving opted into his player option after weeks of speculation, but with Durant wanting out, the guard could leave as well. It's still too soon to tell, but a number of teams, such as the Dallas Mavericks, have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Kyrie.

While a potential reunion with LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers is stealing all the headlines, James Harden is also reportedly open to playing with Irving at the Philadelphia 76ers. However, neither the Sixers nor the Mavs have serious interest in him.

Rumor: Sixers, Mavs not interested in Kyrie Irving

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, out of all the teams that were linked with Irving in the past days, the Lakers are the ones that seriously want Kyrie. On the other hand, Dallas and Philly wouldn't go after him.

"Irving’s status is of course connected to Durant’s trade outcome as well, but his number of possible outcomes seems far fewer than Ayton’s," Fischer wrote. "While the Mavericks and Sixers have been discussed as theoretical destinations for Irving, league sources contacted by B/R have strongly discounted Dallas and Philadelphia’s interest in the All-Star guard.

"The Lakers are the one team with an obvious desire to poach Irving from Brooklyn, but there is plenty of skepticism around the NBA that L.A. can acquire Irving in a direct two-team swap with the Nets."

The Nets have plenty of time to wait and see what's best for them. Irving may not draw the same level of interest Durant does, but if they want to ship him, more suitors will probably pick up the phone.