Victor Wembanyama is a name that will be making all the headlines in the upcoming 2023-2024 season, he was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the hope that once and for all the franchise will get out of the hole it is currently in.

But there is still a lot to see about Wemby as his critics point out that he is too weak for the NBA due to his weak frame and compare him to a recent similar case, Chet Holmgren, who is also a tall and skinny player who recently suffered a lisfranc. injury.

The Spurs have not played in the playoffs since the 2018-2019 season, they have 4 consecutive seasons with a losing record, the 2022-2023 season being the worst year of those four with 22-60.

Who did Wembanyama point to as his Spurs role models?

In a recent post on his personal Twitter account, @vicw_32, he posted a photo of himself with four Spurs legends, Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, and Sean Elliott. In his tweet Victor wrote: “Couldn’t ask for better role models”.

So far it is not confirmed what position Victors will play with Spurs in the 2023-2024 season, but it is likely that he will maintain the same playing position that was key to his development in France.