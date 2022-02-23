Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics face each other Thursday at Barclays Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Brooklyn Nets will welcome Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 206th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Boston Celtics are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 132 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 73 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 8, 2022, and it ended in a 126-91 win for the Celtics away in Brooklyn. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets have been in disappointing form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won twice, losing three times (LLWWL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Boston Celtics have won four times in their last five matches (WWWWL).

The Nets currently sit in eighth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.525. While the Celtics are placed two positions above them, in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.567. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 19, 1976, and it ended in a 94-87 win for the Celtics.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, to be played on Thursday, at the Barclays Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

Interestingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Boston Celtics will win this game convincingly. Right now, they're favored by 6.5 points, while the game total is set at 213.5 points.

If you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, BetMGM provides fantastic betting opportunities for the NBA! Simply click here! Take a chance and win big!

BetMGM Handicap Celtics 6.5 Total o/u 213.5

* Odds via BetMGM