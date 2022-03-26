New Orleans Pelicans will face Los Angeles Lakers at the Smoothie King Center this Sunday, March 27. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other at the Smoothie King Center this Sunday, March 27 at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the key duels of this weekend, since both come into this game fighting for the last places in the Play-in, and with the San Antonio Spurs following closely behind. Losing this game would mean being left with very little difference compared to the Texan franchise (especially if they win their game on Monday against the Houston Rockets).

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a 3-7 streak in their last 10 games, a reflection of their season, especially in the last two months. The New Orleans Pelicans in their last 10 have scored a balance of 4-6, which has allowed them to stay in 9th place in the Conference. They will undoubtedly be one of the most intense games on Sunday as there is a lot at stake.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers will play this Sunday, March 27 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Smoothie King Center will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on February 28, and at that time it was a 123-95 victory for the Pelicans.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Sunday, March 27, at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana; will be broadcast in the United States on Bally Sports NO, Spectrum SportsNet.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but in the next few hours they are sure to do so. It is a duel that could be for any of the two teams, who are chosen as favorites will most likely be so by a small margin.

